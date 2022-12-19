Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.55. 6,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

