Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $34.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

