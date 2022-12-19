Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.05. 3,796,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.