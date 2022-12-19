Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,434 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.76.

