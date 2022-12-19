Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

