AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2,120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $40,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

