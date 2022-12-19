Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $42,183.06 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 1,778,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

