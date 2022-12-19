Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $42,183.06 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALLO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 1,778,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.