Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.86.
Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE ALLY opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 261,424 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,157,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 533,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
