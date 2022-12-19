Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AYX opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.