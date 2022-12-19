Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.93. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,890 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.