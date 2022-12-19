Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.93. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,890 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

