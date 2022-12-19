Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.93. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

