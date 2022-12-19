Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.93. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

