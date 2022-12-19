Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Maria G. Gray Acquires 5,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Maria G. Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at $74,507.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of ALTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. 1,931,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,939. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTO. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

