AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMCX stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

