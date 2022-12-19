Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Amedisys Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AMED stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.80. 405,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,577. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

