Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

AMP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.91. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.31. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.