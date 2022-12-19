Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $23.63

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
NYSE DEI opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $36.97.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
