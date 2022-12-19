Ankr Price Reaches $0.0173 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $167.30 million and $10.32 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01788704 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $9,337,020.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

