Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/1/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $167.00.

12/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/16/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $168.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.

11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2022 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.42. 2,154,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,336,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

