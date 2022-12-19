Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $694,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,198. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

