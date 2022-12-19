Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

