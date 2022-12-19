Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
