Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.