Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 157,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,899. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

