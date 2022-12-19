Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

