Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and $7.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00026037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,852,950 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

