Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.46.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 599.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

