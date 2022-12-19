Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.