AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £130 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($159.49) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($128.82) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £118 ($144.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a £110 ($134.95) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £113.35 ($139.06).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at £111.56 ($136.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £172.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10,624.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($141.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of £106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

