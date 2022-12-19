Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 89,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

