Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.17. 6,809,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,384. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $399.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,896 shares of company stock worth $41,751,395. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.