Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $128.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

ATO opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

