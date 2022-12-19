ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Trading 3.9% Higher

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.13. 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

