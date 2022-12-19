AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.