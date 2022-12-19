Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$208,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,438.85. In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$208,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,438.85. Also, Senior Officer Scott Habig purchased 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,349.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,349.75. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,774 over the last 90 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

