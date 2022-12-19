Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

