Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.11.

Shares of AVY opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $778,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

