Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of PayPal by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

