Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

ODFL stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,571. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $362.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

