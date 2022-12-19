Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,533. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

