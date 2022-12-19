Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,953 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $36,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $901,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

DG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.67. 2,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.56. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.