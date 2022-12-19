AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXS. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

