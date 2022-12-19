Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $169.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

