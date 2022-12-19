Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €1.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.89) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Ceconomy Price Performance

CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.74 ($3.94) and a one year high of €8.00 ($8.42).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

