Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,853,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 5,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 0.5 %

BBAJF stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

