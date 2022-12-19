Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,853,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 5,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 0.5 %
BBAJF stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
