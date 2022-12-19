Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.