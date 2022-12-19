Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $9.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.32) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.00) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $9.01.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

