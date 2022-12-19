Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.90

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

