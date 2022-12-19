Barclays Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of COUP opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

