Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 628,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

PAAS stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.