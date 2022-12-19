Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MCHP stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.