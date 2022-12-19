Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

